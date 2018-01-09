Dog dumped in Waterbury, donations for care sought by Brass City Rescue Alliance

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Brass City Rescue Alliance is calling on the public’s help in caring for an abandoned dog.

The organization says a boxer or bulldog was dumped and rescued on Jan. 5. The 3-year-old female dog had recently given birth to puppies and was found resting underneath a blanket in the freezing cold. The group says the dog was extremely thin and had very pale gums at the time of her rescue.

The dog, named January by staff members, was rushed to the Veterinary Emergency Center in Canton where she is undergoing treatment and testing. The bill for the dog’s care has totaled more than $1,300 and is growing.

As of 5:55 a.m. Tuesday morning, the organization says January appears to be having a bone marrow issue and that more tests have been run.

Anyone who would like to send donations for January’s care can do so over the phone by calling 1-860-693-6992 in the name of Brass City Rescue: January the Boxer or Bulldog to Veterinary Emergency Center in Canton.