Dr. Patty Ann Tublin’s Tuesday Tips for success in 2018

(WTNH) — Relationship expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin is answering your questions on being successful in business and in life in 2018.

Q: Elizabeth in New Haven: My company recently merged with another company. Following the merger I was assigned a project I absolutely detest. What can I do to get out of this horrible work assignment?

A: First of all Elizabeth, let’s have an attitude adjustment. I would imagine many employees lost their job following this merger. Therefore, it might be helpful to be grateful you still have a job. Following this mindset shift, I would suggest you do the best job possible – and along the way, create relationships with members of the new management team and go from there. It is all about relationships in business and life -so create authentic ones and you will create the opportunity for more favorable protect assignments.

Q: Peggy from Ansonia: I’ve already broken my New Year’s Resolution to stop eating junk food. HELP!

A: Peggy, you are not alone. Many people have already broken their New Year’s Resolutions – whether it was to lose weight, go to the gym, etc. I would suggest you focus on the positive instead of the negative. For example, think about how good you will feel and look when you stay away from junk food – and then think about foods you like that you can snack on that are healthier for you to eat than junk food. Focusing on the positive helps you determine what you CAN do, instead of focusing on the negative, which emphasizes what you CAN’T do.

