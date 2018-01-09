Eversouce conducting aerial inspections of power lines

(WTNH)–If you see low-flying helicopters over the next few weeks, don’t be alarmed. Eversource is doing aerial inspections of this power lines. Crews will look for damaged and worn-out power equipment, and even damage from birds that burrow into the poles.

Eversource conducted these types of aerial inspections last year as well, using a helicopter with infrared scanning technology to detect potential issues.

The helicopters will be inspecting power lines in areas all across the state.

Related Content: How to report power outages in your area