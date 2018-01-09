Fire officials investigate deadly East Haddam fire

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/Stephanie Simoni)

EAST HADDAM, Conn (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police are assisting the East Haddam Fire Marshal in a fatal fire investigation.

On Monday afternoon at around 3:08 p.m., State Police Troopers responded to a home on Ackley Cemetery Road on reports of a residential structure fire.

Detectives from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit also responded to assist with the fire investigation.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased victim inside the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an examination of the body to positively identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

This fire remains under investigation.

Related Posts