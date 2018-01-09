Fire officials investigate deadly East Haddam fire

EAST HADDAM, Conn (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police are assisting the East Haddam Fire Marshal in a fatal fire investigation.

On Monday afternoon at around 3:08 p.m., State Police Troopers responded to a home on Ackley Cemetery Road on reports of a residential structure fire.

A neighbor sent us this video of the #EastHaddam fire. Investigators discovered a body after the flames were extinguished. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/l1VLCxs9Fc — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 9, 2018

Detectives from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit also responded to assist with the fire investigation.

At the end of this long driveway you can see police in front of the #EastHaddam home where 1 person died in a fire yesterday. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what sparked the flames. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/MhxXqFxTGa — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 9, 2018

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased victim inside the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an examination of the body to positively identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

This fire remains under investigation.