Hamden boys’ basketball moving on up; ranks 4th in latest poll

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s been a good start to the season for the Hamden boys’ basketball team. The Green Dragons are a perfect 6-0, and are moving their way up the Top 10 poll. Hamden is fourth in the latest poll. Jared Beck’s group is getting it done as a team, despite the loss of CJ Seaforth from last year’s squad. He’s now playing at Iona.

“Me and Vic been playing since we were in fifth grade. The Boys and Girls Club,” said junior guard Jaylen Ricks. “We’ve been playing since we were young, so when we came to Hamden it was easy to get along together, especially Ronny, I’ve been playing with him for a little while too so our chemistry is really good on and off the court.”

Hamden hosts North Haven on Wednesday night.