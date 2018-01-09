Hamden teen issued infraction for marijuana possession

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden teen has been charged for allegedly possessing marijuana.

According to Hamden police, on Jan. 5 around 11:45 p.m, officers responded to a tip sent to police via Tip 411 reporting a suspicious vehicle parked near a dumpster in the Chestnut Hill South Apartments parking lot.

At the scene, officers say they located the vehicle. Police say an investigation led to the seizure of 7.86 grams of marijuana.

The 17-year-old operator of the vehicle was issued an infraction for Possession of Marijuana.