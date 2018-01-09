New England Patriots cheerleaders stop at state Capitol

Related Coverage Patriots deny Kraft-Belichick-Brady rift

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The New England Patriots cheerleaders made a stop at the Connecticut state Capitol on Tuesday.

It’s part of the Patriots’ “Six states, six visits” tour. The team is gearing up for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The Pats are looking for their sixth Super Bowl title.

After the Capitol, the cheerleaders also made a stop at the Mark Twain house.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8:15 p.m. in Foxboro, Mass.