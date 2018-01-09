Plainville mother arrested for DUI outside of daycare center

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A Plainville mother is accused of driving drunk with her six-year-old daughter in the car.

Police responded to a report of a car driven by 34-year-old Amy Demaine crossing double lines and driving erratically. Police stopped Demaine after she pulled into the parking lot of a daycare center, where she was about to pick up one of her children.

Upon being stopped, police said Demaine told them she was frantically looking for another one of her children, her four-year-old daughter, who police found safe at home with her 13-year-old sister.

Police said Demaine failed six sobriety tests, and was placed under arrest.

She was charged with DUI, risk of injury to a minor and child endangerment while driving under the influence.

She was released on $5,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on January 22.