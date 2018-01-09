Police search for man wanted in Naugatuck armed robbery

By Published:
Jeffrey Stokarski (Naugatuck Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck Police are looking for a man who is wanted for an armed robbery Tuesday.

Police say at around 3:18 a.m. last Wednesday, 43-year-old Jeffrey Stokarski displayed a weapon at the Cumberland Farms on Rubber Avenue. He then allegedly stole about $132 in cash and 50 packs of cigarettes.

Stokarski then fled the store in a dark colored Dodge Charger or Avenger.

Police described Stokarski as a white male, who is about 5’9″ tall and weighs around 200 lbs. He has blue eyes and a possibly shaved head, with significant scars on his face.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221.

