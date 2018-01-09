The extreme cold might help tick population

(WTNH) — “Several years ago, my mother was diagnosed with Lyme Disease and she’s now in remission as of seven months but it took many years to get to that point,” said Natalie Kikkenborg of New Haven.

Hamden resident and three-time Lyme Disease-sufferer Carl notes, “Yeah, I never found the bulls eye from the bite, but I went to the doctor because I wasn’t feeling well and I’ve had it two times after that.”

It’s clear as day. The tick population and Lyme Disease cases have skyrocketed over the last handful of years. One of the biggest culprits is warm winter.

Dr. Goudarz Molaei of The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has been extremely busy the last few years and mentioned, “We continued to see tick activity throughout the winter and into early spring.”

Over at the Connecticut Agricultural Expirement Station, Dr. Molaei’s team has been busy testing thousands of ticks for disease. Thanks to the recent cold snap, things have finally calmed down.

“It seems that with these cold temperatures, we are getting back to what was normal,” said Dr. Molaei.

So, what can we hope for this winter in order to potentially kill off more ticks? We need the cold, but we don’t want the snow! Snow and leftover leaves will help insulate the ticks during the winter, making it tougher to kill them off.

“We may have less ticks in comparison to the previous two years. Nonetheless, these ticks will survive because they have been able to to adapt due to the harsh temperature,” explained Dr. Molaei.

So, the population might be less, but unfortunately, we won’t know until spring whether this cold snap has done enough damage to mitigate the influx of ticks in Connecticut. Until then, we can try to look on the bright side when the next arctic blast moves in!

