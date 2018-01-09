U.S. Marshals take over search for Enfield prison escapee

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for a missing prisoner from Enfield has now been taken over by U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Office has taken over the search for 25-year-old Jerry Mercado of Hartford. Officials say a $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Mercado’s apprehension.

#BREAKING U.S. Marshal Service fugitive task force takes over hunt for escaped Connecticut prison inmate. Offers $1,500 for info. @WTNH #CTnews pic.twitter.com/BoIq62fnD3 — Mario Boone (@MarioBooneTV) January 9, 2018

Prison officials noticed he was missing on Sunday during a routine prisoner count at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution.

Police believe Mercado stowed away under a truck.

If you have a tip, call State Police.