U.S. Marshals take over search for Enfield prison escapee

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for a missing prisoner from Enfield has now been taken over by U.S. Marshals.
The U.S. Marshals Office has taken over the search for 25-year-old Jerry Mercado of Hartford. Officials say a $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Mercado’s apprehension.
Prison officials noticed he was missing on Sunday during a routine prisoner count at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution.
Police believe Mercado stowed away under a truck.
If you have a tip, call State Police.