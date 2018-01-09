Woodbridge woman faces burglary charges

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a burglary on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Woodbridge police, around 1:15 p.m., officials responded to a burglary in progress on Mettler Street.

Police say they apprehended 24-year-old Jasmine Bookert in the surrounding area.

Officials say Bookert entered her neighbor’s home twice on Tuesday and an altercation between the accused and the victims ensued. Bookert then allegedly fled to her residence where she was located and arrested by responding officers.

Bookert is facing multiple charges, including Burglary in the 1st Degree and Assault in the 3rd Degree.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday for arraignment.