YMCA of Greater Hartford helps Connecticut families with their healthy resolutions

(WTNH) — The Director of Health and Wellness at the YMCA of Greater Hartford, Chris Hibbs, talks about how families can work towards a healthier 2018.

Chris Hibbs says joining the Y allows you to empower more than just yourself. You are joining a cause driving organization that is focused on empowering you to reach your wellness goals, as well as empowering our members to help us build a strong community.

Resolutions are about more than just fitness. The YMCA helps people achieve their goals in 3 core areas: youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Youth Development: In addition to our child care and camp offerings, we offer youth sports, literacy and arts and humanities classes to help children learn new skills and build the confidence to be their best selves. In fact, this Saturday we are hosting a free children’s basketball clinic at St. Thomas Seminary taught by Connecticut Sun star Chiney Ogwumike. Learn more at GHYMCA.or, and come learn the art of basketball from the organization that created the sport. Healthy Living: While we often say we are more than just a wellness center and pool, that is also a large part of who we are and what we do. This month, we are launching FitPath, a 1-hour, 1-on-1 fitness consultation to acclimate members, new and old, to our equipment and to help develop a fitness plan that best meets their needs. We always strive to help people achieve their goals, whether it be strength building, weight loss, nutritional changes or just good fitness habits. Our health and wellness departments at our 6 full membership facilities offer dozens of free group exercise classes each week with your membership, as well as specialty programs and personal training. Social Responsibility: January is National Mentoring Month, so in addition to our $0 joining fee membership promotion, we are also encouraging adults to sign up for our Reach & Rise mentoring program and offering a free Y sweatshirt for anyone who does so. The Reach and Rise program is a 1-year commitment to mentor a child who may not have any good role models in his or her life. The tagline for this program says it all: Become a mentor, change 2 lives.

Hibbs says places like the Y are important for families looking to get healthier in the New Year, because it will give them a sense of direction and community. Surrounding yourself with people with similar health goals may help you become more motivated.