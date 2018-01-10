8 Minute Meals: seared scallops with black rice and green curry sauce

By Published:

(WTNH) — Personal chef Keith Urbowicz makes a seared scallop dish with black rice and green curry sauce.

Ingredients:

3 to 5 Sea Scallops (muscle off and patted dry)

1/2 cup black rice

1 can unsweetened coconut milk

1 stalk lemon grass

1 TBLSP green curry paste

1/2 cup green peas

Cilantro

Grape seed or avocado oil

salt and pepper

 

Directions:

Cover rice in a sauce pan with 1 cup of water and 1 tsp salt. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer until evaporated.

Add coconut milk, lemon grass, and curry paste in a sauce pot and reduce by half. Remove lemongrass. Blend until smooth.

Get pan piping hot, and add enough oil just to coat pan.

Pat dry scallops, season with salt, place in pan for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes per side.

Spread sauce on plate. Put black rice and scallops on top.

