Artist Adrien Broom watches art come to life in short films

(WTNH)–A romantic relationship which ended in heartache started a whole new whimsical world for Adrien Broom. She picked up a camera, and threw herself into building and creating art, still and video, and has never looked back.

Her work involves fantasy and romance, and many times incorporates living animals. She gained notoriety with her “color” project in which an entire photo was in one color.

Broom’s most recent work includes a video shot in the historic Wentworth Woodhouse, a 300-room mansion in northern England.

“My work is so narrative, and finally being able to have it move, and watch it move is really exciting, so I have a couple of other projects coming up with this “being” project, in these different historical houses, we’re going to shoot small little short films in each one along with the stills,” Broom said.

Adrien Broom is continuing to work on videos inside amazing spaces and it is her hope that she will be a force in shooting musical videos for recording artists. To find out more, head to www.adrienbroom.com.

