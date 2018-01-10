Artist Adrien Broom watches art come to life in short films

By Published:

(WTNH)–A romantic relationship which ended in heartache started a whole new whimsical world for Adrien Broom. She picked up a camera, and threw herself into building and creating art, still and video, and has never looked back.

Her work involves fantasy and romance, and many times incorporates living animals. She gained notoriety with her “color” project in which an entire photo was in one color.

Broom’s most recent work includes a video shot in the historic Wentworth Woodhouse, a 300-room mansion in northern England.

“My work is so narrative, and finally being able to have it move, and watch it move is really exciting, so I have a couple of other projects coming up with this “being” project, in these different historical houses, we’re going to shoot small little short films in each one along with the stills,” Broom said.

Adrien Broom is continuing to work on videos inside amazing spaces and it is her hope that she will be a force in shooting musical videos for recording artists. To find out more, head to www.adrienbroom.com.

Related: One of the world’s largest rare book libraries calls New Haven home

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s