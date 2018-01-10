Career fair held for ‘New Haven Promise’ scholars

Related Coverage New Haven Promise awards scholarship money to 359 local students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A fair designed for New Haven Promise scholars was held on Wednesday night at Yale’s Payne Whitney Gymnasium. New Haven Promise provides scholarships for residents and graduates of New Haven public schools.

The fair helps college students find paid internships and connect with many hiring agencies.

“I love it,” said University of New Haven student Zaamir Ali. “I did it the first year, did it the second year, and now I’m at my fourth.”

The internship fair paved the way for a number of students to land full-time positions in their fields of interest.

