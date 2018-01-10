Career fair held for ‘New Haven Promise’ scholars

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A fair designed for New Haven Promise scholars was held on Wednesday night at Yale’s Payne Whitney Gymnasium. New Haven Promise provides scholarships for residents and graduates of New Haven public schools.

The fair helps college students find paid internships and connect with many hiring agencies.

“I love it,” said University of New Haven student Zaamir Ali. “I did it the first year, did it the second year, and now I’m at my fourth.”

The internship fair paved the way for a number of students to land full-time positions in their fields of interest.

Related: New Haven Promise awards scholarship money to 359 local students

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s