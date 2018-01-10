Code enforcement investigating rooming house operating without heat

Related Coverage Heating complaints from apartment tenants skyrocket in New Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Army veteran Samuel McMillan tells News 8 the room he’s been paying $200 a week to rent feels more like an icebox.

“There has been no heat in this house for over two weeks,” McMillan said.

He claims he’s been forced to suffer through the coldest temperatures this winter without heat because his landlord won’t fix it.

“Dude it was horrible, man,” he continued. “You imagine being cold, man; waking up cold; going to sleep cold. That’s not right, man.”

News 8’s Mario Boone went to the home owned by self-proclaimed ordained minister Alfreda Jones. Initially, she wouldn’t open the door. Moments later she let us in, but refused to speak to Boone on camera.

Jones admitted her heater broke down while she was out of town, but claims since she returned she is now working to get it repaired.

“See, that’s a lie,” McMillian said.

Her own thermostat read a chilly 62 degrees Wednesday afternoon while we were there. State laws requires rental properties be at least 65 degrees, or the property owner must relocate tenants to a hotel until the problem is fixed.

A West Haven police spokesman confirmed in a statement Jones is no stranger to them saying, “police and housing officials have investigated this house before. It has been the subject of prior tenant complaints. The home appears to be up to code, but additional complaints will be investigated.”

A zoning official from West Haven code enforcement confirmed inspectors will be sent to check out the home on Rockdale Rd. It’s too little, too late for McMillan, who said he plans to move out. “I want my security deposit back and I want to move on.”