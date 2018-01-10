Connecticut’s 2017 Teacher of the Year shares her story

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s 2017 Teacher of the Year Lauren Danner from North Branford sits down to talk about her journey.

As a 9th grade science teacher at North Branford High School, Lauren says her two philosophies to motivate her students are:building positive student relationships and instilling a love of learning by having students “do science” in order to learn science.

Lauren is part of a podcast series called Leading in the Classroom where she shares her “education epiphany;” the moment she realized the importance of being a teacher. In Lauren’s episode, she encourages fellow teachers to find their voice and gain confidence. Lauren said in the beginning of her journey as a teacher, she was afraid to step out of her comfort zone. Since being honored as 2017 teacher of the year, she has learned to be a voice for not only her students, but other people in her profession.

Lauren believes her students are “experts in science” because they are constantly observing the world around them. Her lessons focus on hands on learning, collaboration and communication.