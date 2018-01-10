Connecticut’s 2017 Teacher of the Year shares her story

By Published:

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s 2017 Teacher of the Year Lauren Danner from North Branford sits down to talk about her journey.

As a 9th grade science teacher at North Branford High School, Lauren says her two philosophies to motivate her students are:building positive student relationships and instilling a love of learning by having students “do science” in order to learn science.

Lauren is part of a podcast series called Leading in the Classroom where she shares her “education epiphany;” the moment she realized the importance of being a teacher. In Lauren’s episode, she encourages fellow teachers to find their voice and gain confidence. Lauren said in the beginning of her journey as a teacher, she was afraid to step out of her comfort zone. Since being honored as 2017 teacher of the year, she has learned to be a voice for not only her students, but other people in her profession.

Lauren believes her students are “experts in science” because they are constantly observing the world around them. Her lessons focus on hands on learning, collaboration and communication.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s