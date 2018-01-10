Controversial New Haven superintendent finalizes contract, will begin work

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The New Haven school system had been without a permanent superintendent for more than a year, but some are upset about their choice for a replacement.

New superintendent of New Haven public schools, Dr. Carol Birks, is scheduled to start her job March 1 after finalizing her contract with the city.

Tempers flared back in November, and a brawl nearly broke out at a school board meeting right after Birks was voted in as superintendent.

Some parents voiced their concerns regarding her stance on school choice. Many called the vote controversial, saying the school board violated its own rules and ignored input from parents in hiring her.

