Coral grows along Bank Street

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — In a gallery on Bank Street, there is some pretty colorful artwork but nothing compared to what is blooming in the basement.

Credabel Coral Laboratory & Gallery was opened by Justin Credabel Grabel who caught a passion for fish ever since he was a kid. That led to a fascination with coral.

Inside and underneath his gallery grows thousands of pieces of coral.

Much of it is grown to sell to pet stores and aquariums but some of it is used to seed new coral beds on the reef near St. Martin. The New London native hopes to save the Caribbean coral reef.

Grabel opens the gallery and lab to the public.