Hartford Police offer $50,000 reward for arrest in 2015 homicide

Ricardo Rivera (Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are offering a $50,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a 2015 homicide.

Police say at around 10:16 p.m. on October 21, 2015, officers responded to the area of 7 Cherry Street on the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Ricardo Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Rivera was taken to an area hospital where he died the next day.

Police say minimal evidence was recovered from the scene and to date no witnesses have come forward. Investigators are hoping this reward may lead to a conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide of Ricardo Rivera is asked to contact Hartford Police. Tips may be left anonymously at (860) 722-8477 or by calling Major Crimes Division Lieutenant Paul Cicero at (860) 757-4179.

