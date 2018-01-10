Ice fishermen out on Bantam Lake early this season

Related Coverage Ice fishermen enjoy first outing of season

MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH)–Ice fishermen were out on Bantam Lake in Morris, to try and catch some fish before the ice melted. What types of fish can people catch there?

“The number one thing people come out here for is the Northern Pike. It’s a great Pike lake. Large Mouth Bass and a lot of Perch,” said one fisherman.

These guys are out here drilling dozens of fishing holes – all in hopes of finding the perfect catch. Drill the hole, throw your bait down there and wait. These little rigs act almost like a mouse trap. When the fish bites, the flag pops right up.

“It’s been a good season. We’ve had early ice, which we never see before New Year’s. It’s been an active, early season.”

For the most flinting of fisherman, the experience is about more than just catching fish.

“It’s a tailgate party on ice. You have your hardiest of fisherman that come out for the ice.”

When it comes to baiting the fish, you can leave your gloves at home.