Intense freeze-thaw cycle causing pothole problems on the roads

(WTNH)–The bitter cold deep freeze is now breaking up asphalt roads as they thaw. Potholes usually bloom like May flowers during the spring, but with the intense freeze thaw cycle, they are here early.

Cromwell’s Mike Lionetti is all-too-familiar with potholes.

“It bangs right down, it takes the car right down to the bottom of the shock. That is what causes the problem, it breaks the shock or the suspension in the front end,” he said.

They are already causing all kinds of damage. Daniel Hovey works at Turnpike Motors Auto Body, and all you have to do is look around the shop and you can see blown tires and bent rims, casualties of the potholes that are expanding across Connecticut daily.

“And of course they weren’t there three weeks ago, you drive the same road every day and all of a sudden you have a crater, that you were trying to avoid.”

Tracy Lesinski is always looking out for the big holes. She’s been driving a school bus for seven years, and this is the worst she seen it this early.

“Hopefully we don’t hit the deep potholes in the bosses, the kids know that we do sometimes, and they love it when we had them, because they get a little jump.”

The problem for road crews, they can only use cold patch, so repairing the potholes this time of year tends to be temporary, especially with more freeze thaw on the way.