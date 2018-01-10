Large ice chunk falls, crushes parked New York City car

A large ice chunk fell off a Manhattan building on Jan. 9, 2018, crushing a car that was parked below. (WABC via ABC News)

(ABC)– A huge chunk of ice fell off a Manhattan building Tuesday afternoon, significantly damaging a car that was parked on the side of the street.

According to local ABC station WABC, no one was injured, but authorities did have to shut down the sidewalk next to the building as a precaution.

The ice reportedly plummeted the ground around 4:15 p.m. in the southern part of Manhattan.

Leftover snow and ice still cover the city after the “bomb cyclone” blasted through the region last week.

But Tuesday brought significantly warmer temperatures than the frigid weekend, leading to thawing in the area.

