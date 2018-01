NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Rhode Island man is facing drug charges after being arrested in New London. Police arrested 21-year-old Justin Algiere on Tuesday after they said they found him in the parking lot of the New London Shopping Center with nearly 50 percocet pills.

Algiere is being charged with possession of narcotics, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

The arrest was made as part of a quality of life initiative that has been taken up by New London police.