PD: Hamden woman used more than $40K in business checks for personal use

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden woman is facing charges after police say she used a business checkbook for her own personal use.

According to Milford police, on Jan. 6, 27-year-old Mary Thornton was arrested on the strength of an active arrest warrant.

Police say Thornton spent $41,657 of her workplace’s money on personal purchases throughout 2017.

Thornton is facing a number of charges for the alleged crime, including three counts of Forgery in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Larceny in the 2nd Degree.

She was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.