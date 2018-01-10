Report: Aetna headquarters move from Hartford to New York is off

(WTNH) — A $9.6 million incentive package to move Aetna’s headquarters from Connecticut to New York has been revoked, according to a report from Crain’s New York.

News 8 received a statement from Vice President of Public Affairs for the New York City Economic Development Corporation Anthony Hogrebe which read, “We are unable to move forward with the proposed assistance package at this time.”

Original Story: Aetna to move Connecticut headquarters to New York City

In June, 2017, Aetna announced it would be moving its headquarters out of Hartford. Aetna expected to complete the move in late 2018.

Catherine Smith, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, released the following statement on Wednesday night:

“While we don’t have all the information regarding the reasons for, and implications of, the cancellation of New York’s financial incentives, it is not unusual for a company to reconsider such a move during a merger of this magnitude. Aetna’s current home in Hartford is a great location with incredible access to a talented and skilled workforce. The administration has been in contact with CVS leadership to reiterate this point as well as the many other competitive advantages our capital city and state have to offer.”

