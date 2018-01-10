Republican candidates hold second debate in 2018 race for Governor

Connecticut Republicans debate in the first Gubernatorial Debate of the 2018 election season, December 6, 2017 (WTNH)

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Nine Republican candidates took the stage in Hebron Wednesday to debate the issues facing voters, and make their case to become Connecticut’s next Governor.

The debate took place at  RHAM High School in  Hebron. Candidates spoke about taxes, infrastructure, and the state’s economy.

“Connecticut’s state government has grown too big, promised too much, and must restructure,” said David Walker of Bridgeport.

“We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem in our state,” said Michael Handler of Stamford.

They also spoke about who they voted for during the last presidential election.

“Donald Trump is not the most unpopular person in the state of Connecticut. The most unpopular person in the state of Connecticut is Dannel Malloy,” said Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst.

The following Republican candidates participated in the debate:

Mark Boughton – Mayor of Danbury

Michael Handler – Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Stamford

Peter Lumaj – Fairfield-based attorney, ran for Secretary of the State in 2014

Prasad Srinivasan – Medical Doctor and State Representative, 31st district, representing Glastonbury

David Walker – Former U.S. Comptroller General

Steve Obsitnik – Entrepreneur and tech consultant

Tim Herbst – First Selectman of Trumbull

Toni Boucher – State Senator representing Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, Wilton.

