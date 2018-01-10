Sony’s new Aibo ignores masters at gadget show

Related Coverage Sony unleashes the cuteness with new robot dog

(AP) — Cuddly robots just do not want to work for their corporate masters at the CES gadget show this year.

Earlier in the day, LG’s voice-activated counter-top bot CLOi experienced an early-morning hearing problem on stage. Then Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai experienced his own lack of robot love.

On Monday, Hirai mounted the CES stage with a working model of Sony’s reincarnated Aibo dog-bot, explaining that it would soon become a member of any family who bought one.

“Right, Aibo?” he said, holding the puppy. It raised its ears but didn’t otherwise respond to its master’s voice. “Ignored me there,” Hirai continued, handing the pet back to its handlers.

Afterward, Sony staff said Aibo reacts better to people who play with it often. It’s not clear if Hirai’s voice didn’t register or if he was just neglectful.