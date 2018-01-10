Texas robbery suspect has social security number tattooed on forehead

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) — A case in Houston is getting a lot of attention because of a serial robbery suspect’s distinctive tattoo.

Authorities say he has his social security number tattooed on his forehead.

“He’s notorious, known around Acres Home area, North Shepherd, West Little York, West 43rd,” said veteran Houston Police Department investigator Frank Heenan.

Businesses across north Houston – stores, places where families shop – are being menaced by a single man on a bicycle.

But that’s not the interesting part.

“They’re calling this guy social security because he actually has his social security tattooed across his forehead,” Heenan said.

Forty-year-old Robert Wooten is a career criminal.

At some point, he thought it’d be a great idea to tattoo his social security number right on his forehead. He also tattooed his area code on his neck.

At some point we think he regretted those decisions because at a pawn shop, police say that a bandaged Wooten – in an attempt to conceal his tattoos – was caught on camera.

It was on North Shepherd that Heenan said Robert Wooten’s sloppiness nearly turned deadly.

“At one point the suspect trips and very visible he has the gun in his hand. He could pull that trigger and he could shoot somebody,” he said.

Nobody’s been hurt in the robberies, but police say this guy is on the loose and unpredictable.

