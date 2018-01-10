Woman accused of lying about being raped rejects plea deal

By Published:
Nikki Yovino (Photo: Bridgeport police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The case of a former Connecticut college student accused of lying about being raped by two university football players is headed to trial.

The Connecticut Post reports 19-year-old Nikki Yovino rejected a plea deal Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court. Prosecutors offered a two-year prison sentence and a judge offered one-year sentence.

The judge set a trial date of Feb. 21.

The native of South Setauket, New York, accused two Sacred Heart University football players of sexually assaulting her during an October 2016 party. The players said the sex was consensual.

Police say Yovino admitted making up the allegations because she worried another student would lose romantic interest in her when he found out about the sexual encounter.

Yovino’s lawyer says they’re eager to present the whole story to a jury.

