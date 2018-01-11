Certain ice cream products recalled at ShopRite, PriceRite and The Fresh Grocer

(WTNH) — A voluntary recall has been issued for certain ice cream products found at ShopRite, PriceRite and The Fresh Grocer stores.

Wakefern Food Corp. has announced a recall of the following products:

ShopRite Orange Cream Bars 30 fl. oz.

UPC 04119040125

ShopRite Ice Cream Bar 12 CT

UPC: 04119040126

PriceRite Orange Cream Bar 12 CT

UPC: 04119075722

PriceRite Ice Cream Bar 12 CT

UPC: 04119075712

The company says the above products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products included in the recall have a production date of 1/1/17 – 12/31/17 and a “best by” date of 1/1/18 – 12/31/18.

“We are advising customers who purchased these products to return them for an immediate refund or replacement,” said Wakefern Spokeswoman Karen Meleta.

No illnesses related to the recall have been reported at this time.

More information can be found on the FDA’s website.