Local undocumented immigrants react to DACA deal rejection by Trump

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Anger boils over at President Trump after a Washington Post report saying he described African immigrants as coming from “s***hole countries.” The bombshell comment, yet to be denied by the White House, comes on the same day Trump rejected a bipartisan plan to grant citizenship to undocumented immigrants brought to America as children.

Related Content: Trump decries immigrants from ‘(expletive) countries coming to U.S.

News 8 sat down with two undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

“I’m not surprised by his decision at all,” said Alejandra Corona Ortega, who was brought to the U.S. at age 12. “I was terrified.” Now, she’s a junior at Yale University, and wants to become an immigration lawyer. But her biggest fear is deportation. “I mean, the thought is definitely terrifying because the most important people in my life would still be here.”

Eric Cruz Lopez was brought across the border at just seven years old. “Our community is scared of ICE, but our community is also scared of the police acting as ICE,” Lopez told News 8’s Mario Boone. The former UCONN student has dreams of becoming a math teacher. “If I ever get some kind of work authorization,” he said.

They’re message to Congress is simple: pass the DREAM Act or vote no to government funding January 19.

“Hey, listen to the people,” Lopez concluded.