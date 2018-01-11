Groton Police search for man accused of leaving accident scene

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Groton Police are looking for the man who they say left the scene of an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police released photos on their Facebook page of a man who is allegedly a suspect in a car accident that happened just before 3 p.m. Police say the man struck a motor vehicle on Newtown Road, in the area of Fort Hill Road, and then left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray, 2014 Ford Focus with Massachusetts registration 6JP294. The car may also have gray transfer paint on the left side and a scratch over the left rear wheel.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Groton Police.