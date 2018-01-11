Murder suspects from Texas arrested in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–Two murder suspects from Texas have been taken into custody with the assistance of the Shelton and Derby Police Departments, according to Ansonia police.

The two suspects were arrested on Beverly Drive.

There is no word yet as to the identity of the suspects, or where the murder occurred in Texas.

