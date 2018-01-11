New Haven crews prep for potential Friday flooding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Public Works crews are busy removing snow from the streets and opening up clogged drains ahead of the rain on Friday.

Jeff Moss with New Haven Public Works said, “Water always finds its way to somewhere where it’s got go. So, hopefully, it finds its way to the drain and not into peoples’ basements.”

Crews are focusing on areas in the city that are known to flood.

img 9505 New Haven crews prep for potential Friday flooding
The City of New Haven is hoping to avoid flooding on Friday. (Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

Lynwood Dorsey, Superintendent of Streets with New Haven Public Works said, “We’ve got Westville, we’ve got the Cove area, the Hill section, Beaver Hill, so we are just concentrating on the areas that are prone to flooding.”

The city is trying to avoid flooding and street closures. Dorsey told News 8, “We had 12 inches of snow, so the snow had to go somewhere. That’s why it ended up in the gutters.”

The snow is being picked up from residential streets.

Moss added, “Right now, the guy is plowing them up. I’m picking up the plows and loading them on the truck and they are taking them where they gotta go.” Crews dumped off loads of snow on Marginal Drive.

The rain Friday won’t stop the city from cleaning the snow-clogged streets. Dorsey said, “It is mother nature, I mean, there’s nothing we can do about it.”

 

