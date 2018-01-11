Norwich city officials preparing for flooding

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)–City officials are keeping their eyes on rivers in Norwich. All of the rain in the forecast for Friday could cause water levels to rise. The city’s emergency management department hasn’t been flooded with calls yet, but it has gotten dozens of calls from residents seeking sand bags.

Related: Flood Watch in effect for entire state

The city has about 2,000 sand bags ready to go and a sand bagger, which could fill more as needed.

Right now, emergency management officials don’t know if there will be flooding in the city, but with the combination of the ground being frozen, the snow melting, and heavy rains expected there is a lot of concern the rivers will rise quickly.

They do know of the usual trouble spots for flooding but with ice still on the rivers they say that could complicate things.

Related: How to protect your home from flooding

“Well. We could always have an ice dam which would pose a problem if ice gets caught up anywhere in the river it could flood that area more than it normally would. So that is definitely a concern. We’ll have to keep an eye out for that.”

Residents who need sand bags can go down to the Emergency Managment office on McKinley Avenue and pick up as many as they need.