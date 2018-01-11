Officials respond to gas leak at Glastonbury home

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are on the scene of a gas leak in Glastonbury on Thursday morning.

According to Glastonbury police, gas is leaking at a residence at 34 Hampton Court.

Fire crews and Connecticut Natural Gas are currently investigating the leak.

Officials say the leak in the property’s driveway was caused by a contractor doing work and that a gas company is currently conducting repairs.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

