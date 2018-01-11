PD: Former DMV employee arrested for forgery, larceny

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles employee has been arrested following an investigation of a “monetary discrepancy” at the DMV Bridgeport Office.

According to police, the DMV contacted officials about suspected employee misconduct at the Bridgeport location. Officials say a several month-long investigation named Kimberly Brown, a motor vehicle special, as a suspect.

Brown’s employment was terminated on Dec. 8, 2017 and an arrest warrant was granted by the Connecticut Superior Court.

On Jan. 11, Brown turned herself in to State Police.

Brown has been charged with Larceny in the 1st Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Forgery in the 1st Degree. She was held on a $80,000 bond and was arraigned in court on Jan. 11.