WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to the scene where a vehicle struck a Rite-Aid in West Haven.

According to West Haven police, a car crashed into a Rite-Aid on Elm Street late Thursday morning.

Officials say minor injuries have been reported at this time.

The West Haven Fire Department is also responding to the crash.

The cause of the collision is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.