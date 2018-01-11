PD: West Haven woman arrested for scratching officer’s face

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 22-year-old West Haven woman was arrested for allegedly scratching a police officer in the face on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of First Avenue and Baggott Street for a breach of peace complaint. Upon arrival, officers found a driver and a pedestrian arguing in the roadway.

Police learned that the pedestrian, identified as Alexandra Peters, allegedly swung her phone, striking the motorist’s car and causing damage.

As officers interviewed Peters, police say she became combative and scratched an officer in the face. The cut was deep enough for the officer to require medical attention.

Peters was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace and assault on a police officer. She was held on bond.