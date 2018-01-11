Police identify man killed in East Haddam house fire

Related Coverage Fire officials investigate deadly East Haddam fire

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have released the identify of the man who was killed in a fire in East Haddam on Monday.

Police say at around 3:08 p.m., troopers and firefighters responded to 51 Ackley Cemetery Road for a house fire. After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the home.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 53-year-old Thomas Rasimas, of that residence.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The fire remains under investigation.