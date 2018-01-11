Police identify man killed in East Haddam house fire

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have released the identify of the man who was killed in a fire in East Haddam on Monday.
Police say at around 3:08 p.m., troopers and firefighters responded to 51 Ackley Cemetery Road for a house fire. After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the home.
Related: Fire officials investigate deadly East Haddam fire
On Thursday, police identified the victim as 53-year-old Thomas Rasimas, of that residence.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The fire remains under investigation.