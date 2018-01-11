Police investigating stabbing in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Prest Street in New London. Police were called to the scene at 1 Prest Street around 8:40 p.m., and quickly found the victim.

Fire Department officials immediately began to treat the victim, and he was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation into the stabbing remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call New London police.