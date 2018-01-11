Power restored at UConn after manhole explosion

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut was without power for about an hour on Thursday evening following a manhole explosion.

According to the university, the school is building a new utility tunnel. A manhole in the construction area exploded, knocking out two circuits in the area.

Officials say the buildings were switched to another circuit, restoring power.

The school says there have been no injuries and that only a handful of students are at the university as the new semester doesn’t begin until next week.

UConn stated that officials are “…looking into any other potential further concerns…”