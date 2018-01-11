Quinnipiac Poll: Trump is intelligent but not level headed

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– President Trump describes himself as a “stable genius.” People surveyed by the Quinnipiac Poll say he is intelligent but he’s not level headed.

American voters give Trump a negative 36% to 59% job approval rating. It was 36% to 44% a year ago. The majority of people give Trump a poor grade for his first year in office. 16% give him an “A,” 16% a “B,” 11% at “C.” But 17% give him a “D” and 39% an “F.”

Words most used to describe him are not “stable genius.” The most frequently used words were: “disaster,” “chaotic,” “horrible,” “terrible,” and “embarrassing.” Less frequently used words to describe his first year in office were; “successful,” “good,” and “interesting.”

A majority of Americans feel the economy is “excellent” or “good” but about half say President Obama’s policies are responsible for the good economy.

Tim Malloy of the Quinnipiac Poll saying, “President Trump can hang his hat on the economy but must share the hat rack with President Obama.”