Quinnipiac Poll: Trump is intelligent but not level headed

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. Trump is lashing out at Sen. Dianne Feinstein for releasing the transcript of an interview with the co-founder of a political opposition firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– President Trump describes himself as a “stable genius.” People surveyed by the Quinnipiac Poll say he is intelligent but he’s not level headed.

American voters give Trump a negative 36% to 59% job approval rating. It was 36% to 44% a year ago. The majority of people give Trump a poor grade for his first year in office. 16% give him an “A,” 16% a “B,” 11% at “C.” But 17% give him a “D” and 39% an “F.”

Words most used to describe him are not “stable genius.” The most frequently used words were: “disaster,” “chaotic,” “horrible,” “terrible,” and “embarrassing.” Less frequently used words to describe his first year in office were; “successful,” “good,” and “interesting.”

A majority of Americans feel the economy is “excellent” or “good” but about half say President Obama’s policies are responsible for the good economy.

Tim Malloy of the Quinnipiac Poll saying, “President Trump can hang his hat on the economy but must share the hat rack with President Obama.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s