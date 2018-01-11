Risk of electrical injury with flooding

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s going to be the perfect storm of water problems on Friday. Melting snow onto the frozen topsoil, rising ground water, and rain, lots of rain. This on top of a broken pipes from the bitter cold weather.

“I heard water, so I took a look down in the basement and it is a 1 inch pipe that split because of the weather,” said Bob Crapser.

At Superior Forest Products in West Hartford, they found 5 feet of water in the basement, which is up over the electrical panel.

“It’s energized, so I don’t want to walk in the water that’s when we called the town fire apartment,” Crapser said.

They are waiting for ever source to come cut the power and MDC to shut off the water, so they can go in and deal with the flooding. Lt. Adam Pachecoo says whether it’s 5 feet of water in a commercial building, or 5 inches in the home, the danger of electrocution is real.

If you are prone to flooding, and you normally have water in your basement, Lt. Adam Pacheco says get out ahead of it.

“Anything that’s say, halfway up your shoes, I think you should call us before you investigate,” said Capt. John Brice of the West Hartford Fire Department.

Unplug anything electric, like your treadmill or floor heater. Also get the ice out of your gutters so they drain water away from your house and shoveling snow from the foundation Will also prevent flooding.

“Water ice and snow or hard houses, so again that is a maintenance issue.”