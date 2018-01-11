Two arrested, one still at large in West Hartford gas station robbery

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–West Hartford police have arrested two suspects in connection with an attempted robbery at a Shell gas station. Another remains at-large.

Police said there were three suspects, two of whom had handguns, who exited the gas station and were seen running north. An East Hartford K-9 assisted with the search that led the officers to the area of 227 South Quaker Lane.

While officers were in the area one suspect was seen jumping from a first floor window of the apartment building located at 227 South Quaker Lane.

A second suspect was located in the same apartment and taken in custody.The robbery occurred after the victims attempted to purchase a phone from the suspects that had recently been placed for sale on the “OFFER UP” app. During the purchase of the phone, the suspects pulled hand guns and demanded the victim’s money. A fight ensued and the suspects ran away.

The identity of the suspects who have been arrested has not yet been released.

