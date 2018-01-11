UConn College Republicans invite another controversial speaker to campus

By Published: Updated:
Conservative writer Ben Shapiro speaks during the first of several legislative hearings planned to discuss balancing free speech and public safety, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Shapiro told lawmakers that they must protect speech even if they disagree with the message. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(WTNH)–A Republican student group at the University of Connecticut has invited another controversial far-right political commentator to speak on campus.

Ben Shapiro is the former editor-at-large at Breitbart. He’s scheduled to speak at UConn on January 24.

Related Content: UConn to review security protocols following incident involving conservative speaker

Huge protests broke out at the University of California’s Berkeley campus back in the fall when Shapiro spoke there. Nine people were arrested.

You may remember that chaos broke out at UConn back in November during a speech by conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich entitled “It’s OK to Be White.” A woman at the speech went up to the podium and grabbed Wintrich’s notes.

Related Content: Fight erupts during “It’s OK to Be White” speech at UConn, speaker arrested

The woman, Catherine Gregory, was arrested. Her case was continued on January 9.

UConn says it is working on new security measures and a new “pre-event review process.”

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s