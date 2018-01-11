UConn College Republicans invite another controversial speaker to campus

(WTNH)–A Republican student group at the University of Connecticut has invited another controversial far-right political commentator to speak on campus.

Ben Shapiro is the former editor-at-large at Breitbart. He’s scheduled to speak at UConn on January 24.

Related Content: UConn to review security protocols following incident involving conservative speaker

Huge protests broke out at the University of California’s Berkeley campus back in the fall when Shapiro spoke there. Nine people were arrested.

You may remember that chaos broke out at UConn back in November during a speech by conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich entitled “It’s OK to Be White.” A woman at the speech went up to the podium and grabbed Wintrich’s notes.

Related Content: Fight erupts during “It’s OK to Be White” speech at UConn, speaker arrested

The woman, Catherine Gregory, was arrested. Her case was continued on January 9.

UConn says it is working on new security measures and a new “pre-event review process.”