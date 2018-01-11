Walter Camp Alumni of Year Eddie George starring at Shubert in June

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Former NFL star and 1995 Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George is back in the Elm City. The former Ohio State running back is being honored by the Walter Camp Football Foundation as Alumni of the Year.

The one-time All-Pro running back of the Tennessee Titans will come back to New Haven in June to take center stage at the Shubert Theatre. George will perform in ‘Chicago,’ a show he’s also done on Broadway.

George plays the role of big-city attorney Billy Flynn.

On Thursday afternoon, George got his first look inside the Shubert. About two years ago, he made his acting debut.

“I was so nervous, I’m thinking to myself like, how in the hell did I get into this? Why am I doing this?” George said. “The first time I ever sang in theater was on Broadway. It was like, what am I doing? Why can’t I do something simple, like a straight play you know?”

“You gotta just do it, man. You hit the stage, fly out there and take command.”

He said it felt like gametime. For the record, he’s pulling for his Tennessee Titans this weekend against the Patriots, though he thinks New England will win.