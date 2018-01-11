Walter Camp weekend kicks off with “Stay in School” rally featuring Bobby V, cheerleaders, others

(WTNH)–The Walter Camp All-American Weekend is officially underway. Three days of festivities kicked off on Thursday morning with the annual “Stay in School” rally.

Ann Nyberg once again emceed the event that had hundreds of students from area communities. Former big league manager Bobby Valentine was one of the guest speakers, as well as Yale coaches and former NFL Star David Fulcher.

The Denver Broncos cheerleaders and mascot were also in the Elm City to help get students fired up and enthusiastic about staying in school.

“You know, if they hear it enough maybe they’ll believe that it’s important, and the hope is that they complete their high school education and and go into the world and make a difference,” said Bobby Valentine.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to talk to students in the area about how important it is for them to do their work on a day-to-day basis and give themselves the best opportunity for success later on in life, it means everything,” said Yale football coach Tony Reno.

On Friday morning, current and former All-Americans will visit area hospitals and then head over to the fan fest at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.